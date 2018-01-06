Var Obama en bra president eller… ?

Den här videon analyserar president Obamas insatser. Den publicerades för första gången för ett år sedan, men inte minst Obamas utrikespolitik är en bas även för Trumps politik. Återpublicerar den därför.

Jag har tidigare publicerat en kritisk artikel om Obamas presidentskap av Terje Alsnes. Vad har Barack Obama uträttat?,liksom denna från Pål Steigans blogg. Denna utmärkta artikel medtar dock inte allt viktigt.

Alsnes artikel berör exempelvis inte tydligt Obamas destruktiva insatser i krigen i Afghanistan,Irak eller att USA:s intervention i Syrien startade på riktigt under Obamas tid. Inte heller behandlas den enorma upprustningen av kärnvapen, stödet till Israels apartheid-politik och stödet till Saudiarabiens krig mot Jemen och intervention och stöd till terrorister i Mellanöstern. Inte heller behandlas olika statskupper mot demokratiskt valda regeringar under Obamas presidentskap, som den i Ukraina 2014, den i Honduras etc. Den utökade kontrollen av invånarna i USA under NSA behandlas inte, och ej heller de olagliga sanktionerna mot Ryssland,Iran och Kuba till exempel. Inte heller revideringen av Vietnamkrigets historia av Obama.

SR Nyheter påpekade nyligen att USA var engagerat i 4 (olagliga, brutala) krig då Obama tillträdde och att det ökat till 6-7 st nu. Jag visar nedtill två olika bilder av Obama – är båda mer eller mindre riktiga?

* Denne bedömning av Glenn Greenwald delar jag mig här ”Beginning in his first month in office and continuing through today, Obama not only continued many of the most extreme executive-power policies he once condemned, but in many cases strengthened and extended them. His administration detained terrorism suspects without due process, proposed new frameworks to keep them locked up without trial, targeted thousands of individuals (including a U.S. citizen) for execution by drone, invoked secrecy doctrines to shield torture and eavesdropping programs from judicial review, and covertly expanded the nation’s mass electronic surveillance…

Liberals vehemently denounced these abuses during the Bush presidency… But after Obama took office, many liberals often tolerated — and even praised — his aggressive assertions of executive authority. It is hard to overstate how complete the Democrats’ about-face on these questions was once their own leader controlled the levers of power… After just three years of the Obama presidency, liberals sanctioned a system that allowed the president to imprison people without any trial or an ounce of due process.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2016/11/11/glenn-greenwald-trump-will-have-vast-powers-he-can-thank-democrats-for-them/?utm_term=.d73d30cf7fa1



Läs och bedöm själv!

