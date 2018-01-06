Var Obama en bra president eller… ?

Den här videon analyserar president Obamas insatser. Den publicerades för första gången för ett år sedan, men inte minst Obamas utrikespolitik är en bas även för Trumps politik. Återpublicerar den därför.
Jag har tidigare publicerat en kritisk artikel om Obamas presidentskap av Terje Alsnes. Vad har Barack Obama uträttat?,liksom denna från Pål Steigans blogg. Denna utmärkta artikel medtar dock inte allt viktigt.
Alsnes artikel berör exempelvis inte tydligt Obamas destruktiva insatser i krigen i Afghanistan,Irak eller att USA:s intervention i Syrien startade på riktigt under Obamas tid. Inte heller behandlas den enorma upprustningen av kärnvapen, stödet till Israels apartheid-politik och stödet till Saudiarabiens krig mot Jemen och intervention och stöd till terrorister i Mellanöstern. Inte heller behandlas olika statskupper mot demokratiskt valda regeringar under Obamas presidentskap, som den i Ukraina 2014, den i Honduras etc. Den utökade kontrollen av invånarna i USA under NSA behandlas inte, och ej heller de olagliga sanktionerna mot Ryssland,Iran och Kuba till exempel. Inte heller revideringen av Vietnamkrigets historia av Obama.
SR Nyheter påpekade nyligen att USA var engagerat i 4 (olagliga, brutala) krig då Obama tillträdde och att det ökat till 6-7 st nu. Jag visar nedtill två olika bilder av Obama – är båda mer eller mindre riktiga?
* Denne bedömning av Glenn Greenwald delar jag mig här ”Beginning in his first month in office and continuing through today, Obama not only continued many of the most extreme executive-power policies he once condemned, but in many cases strengthened and extended them. His administration detained terrorism suspects without due process, proposed new frameworks to keep them locked up without trial, targeted thousands of individuals (including a U.S. citizen) for execution by drone, invoked secrecy doctrines to shield torture and eavesdropping programs from judicial review, and covertly expanded the nation’s mass electronic surveillance…
Liberals vehemently denounced these abuses during the Bush presidency… But after Obama took office, many liberals often tolerated — and even praised — his aggressive assertions of executive authority. It is hard to overstate how complete the Democrats’ about-face on these questions was once their own leader controlled the levers of power… After just three years of the Obama presidency, liberals sanctioned a system that allowed the president to imprison people without any trial or an ounce of due process.” https://www.washingtonpost.com/posteverything/wp/2016/11/11/glenn-greenwald-trump-will-have-vast-powers-he-can-thank-democrats-for-them/?utm_term=.d73d30cf7fa1
Läs och bedöm själv!
Obama är Bush in Black, eller The Black Bush, on steroids.
US Special Operations Forces Deploy to 138 Nations, 70 Percent of the World’s Countries
They could be found on the outskirts of Sirte, Libya, supporting local militia fighters, and in Mukalla, Yemen, backing troops from the United Arab Emirates. At Saakow, a remote outpost in southern Somalia, they assisted local commandos in killing several members of the terror group al-Shabab. Around the cities of Jarabulus and Al-Rai in northern Syria, they partnered with both Turkish soldiers and Syrian militias, while also embedding with Kurdish YPG fighters and the Syrian Democratic Forces. Across the border in Iraq, still others joined the fight to liberate the city of Mosul. And in Afghanistan, they assisted indigenous forces in various missions, just as they have every year since 2001.
For America, 2016 may have been the year of the commando. In one conflict zone after another across the northern tier of Africa and the Greater Middle East, US Special Operations forces (SOF) waged their particular brand of low-profile warfare. ”Winning the current fight, including against the Islamic State, al-Qaeda, and other areas where SOF is engaged in conflict and instability, is an immediate challenge,” the chief of US Special Operations Command (SOCOM), General Raymond Thomas, told the Senate Armed Services Committee last year.
From Albania to Uruguay, Algeria to Uzbekistan, America’s most elite forces — Navy SEALs and Army Green Berets among them — were deployed to 138 countries in 2016, according to figures supplied to TomDispatch by US Special Operations Command. This total, one of the highest of Barack Obama’s presidency, typifies what has become the golden age of, in SOF-speak, the ”gray zone” — a phrase used to describe the murky twilight between war and peace.
SOCOM is willing to name only 129 of the 138 countries its forces deployed to in 2016. ”Almost all Special Operations forces deployments are classified,” spokesman Ken McGraw told TomDispatch. ”If a deployment to a specific country has not been declassified, we do not release information about the deployment.”
SOCOM does not, for instance, acknowledge sending troops to the war zones of Somalia, Syria, or Yemen, despite overwhelming evidence of a US special ops presence in all three countries, as well as a White House report, issued last month, that notes ”the United States is currently using military force in” Somalia, Syria, and Yemen, and specifically states that ”US special operations forces have deployed to Syria.”
Proletären skriver : När Sjöstedt i april 2015 tillfrågades i SVT om han föredrar Venezuela eller USA, svarade han utan att blinka USA.
Är FNs Resolution 2334 det enda han åstadkom? Resolution 2334 orsakade gallfeber hos krigsförbrytaren och den allmänt avskydde ledaren av det sista rasenheten i världen, premiärmördaren i Israel Benjamin Milewski Netanyahu. I övrigt finns det väldigt lite att nämna om Obamas godgärning, tyvärr.
Två saker står ut: Den ena är tron på exceptionalismen och den andra är svagheten. Exceptionalismen är inte bara en omoralisk ståndpunkt, den har även lett till oförmågan att kommunicera med andra världsledare. Kina har genom små men omisskännliga markeringar visat att man varit föga imponerad. Det brukar påstås att Obama är intelligent. Kanske i bemärkelsen att han lärt sig texter utantill men detta gör inte en person klok och vis, vilket krävs av en ledare.
Svagheten började med valet av egen stab som var sammansatt av idel hökar. Om en person som har svårt att säga nej omger sig med hårdhudat folk slutar det med ständiga eftergifter. Det kan givetvis vara att Obama inte hade mycket att säga till om när staben bildades. Istället för att säga stopp och nej har Obama först låtit olyckan ske och sedan därefter har han försökt att begränsa skadan – detta om man vill tolka hans beslut välvilligt. Libyen -kriget var Hillarys krig, Obama var tveksam men lät det ske, samma sak kan sägas om Syrien och Ukraina. Det som han drivit med entusiasm är drönarbombningen. Han har inte bara bombat misshagliga personer och oskyldiga civila runtomkring. Han har i efterhand skickat en separat drönare för att döda en predikants tonåriga son för att vara på den säkra sidan. Dessa två innehade dessutom amerikanskt medborgarskap.
Avtalet med Iran var en framgång, Obama glömde dock att tacka den part som kom med de fungerande kompromissförslagen, dvs. Ryssland, medan John Kerry faktiskt gjorde det. Normaliseringen med Kuba stannade halvvägs och färgades av presidentens drypande arrogans.
När Obama tillträdde var den federala skulden c:a 10000 miljarder dollar, när han avgår c:a 20000 miljarder dollar i dag blir den 19953 miljarder.
Det e klart det e sympatiskt att bomba 7 länder, o stödja nazisterna i Ukraina o Islamska terrorister i Irak o Syrien o därmed döda 100 000-tals människor. (https://www.facebook.com/groups/1438422339772595/permalink/1817209898560502/)
Hypocrisy in the Middle East
Elsewhere in the Middle East, Obama rarely lived up to the lofty promise of his 2009 Cairo University speech, where he spoke eloquently of the need to build democracies in the region. In Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates, Obama responded inconsistently and sometimes reluctantly as allied governments crushed dissent. Kerry went so far as to say that Egyptian Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Sisi’s coup overthrowing the elected government of President Mohamed Morsi was “restoring democracy,” and the administration resumed military aid to Egypt after the coup despite the government’s mass killing and arrest of Muslim Brotherhood supporters. The administration granted Israel an unprecedented military aid package despite its war crimes in Gaza and relentless settlement expansion, but in its waning days allowed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution affirming the illegality of Israel’s West Bank settlements.
Och al-Sisi stödjer nu Syriens strävan efter oberoende och har bra relationer till Ryssland.
…och vad John Kerry tycker:
“The United States is more secure, more respected, and more engaged in the world than we were when President Obama took office eight years ago. We have brought the international community together to confront the most serious challenges we face and to seize the most significant opportunities that will shape our future,” Kerry argued in the memo. “I am confident if the United States wisely invests our time, talent, and resources in global affairs, we will remain the indispensable nation that we are today.”
Asked about the metric for that conclusion, Kerry said that the entire world looked to US for leadership. “ Listen to people in the world, not some country that has a gripe about one particular policy or another,” he told reporters.
Kerry han är som Bagdad-Bob eller kanske mer som general Svammelman. Obama är givetvis en katastrof utan dess like och faktiskt sämre än Bush, hur nu det är möjligt!
Ytterligare en bokrekommendation som min kommentar till detta blogginlägg:
”Shadow Wars: The Secret Struggle for the Middle East” av Christopher Davidson
Kort sammanfattning:
”For more than a century successive US and UK governments have sought to thwart nationalist, socialist and pro-democracy movements in the Middle East. Through the Cold War, the ‘War on Terror’ and the present era defined by the Islamic State, the Western powers have repeatedly manipulated the region’s most powerful actors to ensure the security of their own interests and, in doing so, have given rise to religious politics, sectarian war, bloody counter-revolutions and now one of the most brutal incarnations of Islamic extremism ever seen.
This is the utterly compelling, systematic dissection of Western interference in the Middle East. Christopher Davidson exposes the dark side of our foreign policy – dragging many disturbing facts out into the light for the first time. Most shocking for us today is his assertion that US intelligence agencies continue to regard the Islamic State, like al-Qaeda before it, as a strategic but volatile asset to be wielded against their enemies. Provocative, alarming and unrelenting, Shadow Wars demands to be read – now.”
John Pilger beskriver boken på följande sätt:
”This is an outstanding book, bracing in its understanding of the rapacious forces that set upon the Middle East and meticulous in weaving the historical threads that explain why.”
Tack för tipset!
Är det någon som också funderat: ”Varför bara i MÖ?”. Vad är det som gör MÖ en speciell angelägenhet för Väst, inte bara nu utan under århundraden – från korstågen till dagens war of terror? Alla pjäser i MÖ faller på plats om man vet svaret på den frågan.
Kan förekomst av olja samt en del stater som vill ha nationell självbestämmande vara en viktig del av svaret?
Han menar judefrågan, fattar du inte det? Dess senaste inkarnation, staten Israel, anges som skäl till problemen, trots att det egentliga problemet är islam, arabimperialismen.
En riktig miljöpartipresident. ”The worst”. Extremt god orator, med bs-agenda.