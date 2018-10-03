Nio sätt att stoppa terrorism







Frågan om hur man ska stoppa terrorismen är högst aktuellt.

Gäller inte minst punkt 1, då USA:s ledning nu genomföra stora vapentransporter till sina vänner terroristerna i Syrien. Hör ni protesterna från våra politiker och etablerade massmedia? Jaså inte. Varför det då?

USA hjälper ännu terroristerna i ISIS och bekämpar ryska styrkor i Syrien;

Vapen för 4 miljarder sänds av USA från Tyskland till rebeller och ökat krig i Syrien!;

Utbildningen av terrorister i Syrien – CIA:s största fiasko?;

Artikeln. Även publicerad vid denna tid förra årett.

Hur ska man stoppa terrorism? Detta diskuteras i en artikel i Washingtonsblog. Hur man stoppar terrorism som återges avkortad. Den ursprungliga artikeln har många länkar.

Metoderna är väl kända.

I. Sluta beväpna terrorister, stöd verkliga moderata krafter. Artikeln nämner här det kända uttalandet av general Flynn, som jag tar från egen bloggartikel, liksom uttalanden av ett par andra mer kända herrar.

* General Michael Flynn f.d. chef för amerikanska Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) rapporterat att USA:s ledning redan 2012 visste att den syriska oppositionen tagit en sekteristisk riktning. Men man sände ändå stora mängder vapen till vad man kallade ”moderata rebeller”, en allt svagare grupp till följd av avsaknad av lokal förankring och övergångar till al-Qaida, al-Nusra och senare IS(IS). Det överordnade syftet var att störta den alltför självständige Assad och hålla tillbaka Iran.



* DN återgav 13/5 en intervju med president Obama i den Londonbaserade arabiskspråkiga tidningen Asharq al-Awsat. Obama sa ”Islamiska staten (IS) är i förlängningen ett resultat av den USA-ledda invasionen av Irak.”



* I ett tal till studenter i Harvard 2/10 2014 sa USA:s vicepresident Joe Biden att ISIS är en skapelse av USA:s allierade ”Asked about US policy in Syria, Biden touched on the dirty secret of the current US-led war against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria. ISIS (or ISIL as the Obama administration terms it) is essentially the creation its allies who fomented civil war in Syria against the government of President Bashar al-Assad.Referring to Turkey, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Biden said.



ÖVERGÅR NU TILL ENGELSKA TEXTEN. FÖRMÅDDE INTE ÖVERSÄTTA ALLT.

II. Sluta stödja diktatorer som finansierar terrorister.



Saudi Arabia is the world’s largest sponsor of radical Islamic terrorists. The Saudis have backed ISIS and many other brutal terrorist groups. And the most pro-ISIS tweets allegedly come from Saudi Arabia.

According to sworn declarations from a 9/11 Commissioner and the Co-Chair of the Congressional Inquiry Into 9/11, the Saudi government backed the 9/11 hijackers (see section VII for details).

Saudi Arabia is the hotbed of the most radical Muslim terrorists in the world: the Salafis (both ISIS and Al Qaeda are Salafis). And the Saudis – with U.S. support – back the radical “madrassas” in which Islamic radicalism was spread.

And yet the U.S. has been supporting the Saudis militarily, with NSA intelligence and in every other way possible for 70 years.



In addition, top American terrorism experts say that U.S. support for brutal and tyrannical countries in the Middle east – like Saudi Arabia – is one of the top motivators for Arab terrorists.

U.S. and NATO-supported Turkey is also massively supporting ISIS, provided chemical weapons used in the massacre of civilians, and has been bombing ISIS’ main on-the-ground enemy – Kurdish soldiers – using its air force.

The U.S.-backed dictatorships in Qatar and Bahrain also massively fund ISIS.

So if we stop supporting the tyrannies in Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Qatar and Bahrain, we’ll get a two-fold reduction in terror:

(1) We’ll undermine the main terrorism supporters

(2) We’ll take away one of the main motivations driving terrorists: our support for the most repressive, brutal Arab dictatorships



III. Bomba och invadera inte när förhandling erbjuds.

The U.S. rejected offers by Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria to surrender … and instead proceeded to wage war against those countries. Security experts – including both conservatives and liberals – agree that waging war in the Middle East weakens national security and increases terrorism.

For example, James K. Feldman – former professor of decision analysis and economics at the Air Force Institute of Technology and the School of Advanced Airpower Studies – and other experts say that foreign occupation is the main cause of terrorism.

Indeed, the leaders of America and the UK were warned that the Iraq war would increase terrorism … before they pulled the trigger.

Negotiating peaceful deals whenever possible will drain the swamp of terrorists created by war and invasion.

IV. Sluta med imperialistisk erövring och kontroll av arabisk olja.

The U.S. has undertaken regime change against Arab leaders we don’t like for six decades. We overthrew the leader of Syria in 1949, Iran in 1953, Iraq twice, Afghanistan twice, Turkey, Libya … and other oil-rich countries.

Neoconservatives planned regime change throughout the Middle East and North Africa yet again in 1991.

Top American politicians admit that the Iraq war was about oil, not stopping terrorism (documents from Britain show the same thing). Much of the war on terror is really a fight for natural gas. Or to force the last few hold-outs into dollars and private central banking.

And the U.S. military described terror attacks on the U.S. as a “small price to pay for being a superpower“:

We’ve fought the longest and most expensive wars in American history … but we’re less secure than before, and there are more terror attacks than ever (update).

Remember, Al Qaeda wasn’t even in Iraq until the U.S. invaded that country. And the West’s Iraq war directly led to the creation of ISIS.

V. Upphör med drönarattacker mot oskyldiga civila.



Top U.S. warfighting experts say that American drone strikes INCREASE terrorism.

VI. Sluta med tortyren.

Top U.S. terrorism and interrogation experts agree that torture creates more terrorists.

Indeed, the leaders of ISIS were motivated by U.S. torture.



One example: Charlie Hebdo-murdering Frenchterrorist Cherif Kouchi told a court in 2005 that he wasn’t radical until he learned about U.S. torture at Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq.

VII. Sluta med massövervakningen.

Top security experts agree that mass surveillance makes us MORE vulnerable to terrorists.

Even the NSA admits that it’s collecting too MUCH information to stop terror attacks.

Indeed, virtually every recent terror attack – in Boston, Paris, San Bernadino, Orlando, etc. – the suspect was already on a terror watch list, known to authorities, previously interviewed by the FBI, or the like. They were already known to authorities.

Instead of focusing on known bad guys and their associates, the government is flooded with surveillance data from spying on everybody. So they can’t do their job to stop terrorists.

VIII. Sluta med att hänvisa till 9/11-rapporten.

Government officials agree that 9/11 was state-sponsored terrorism … they just disagree on which state was responsible.

Because 9/11 was the largest terror attack on the U.S. in history – and all of our national security strategies are based on 9/11 – we can’t stop terror until we get to the bottom of what really happened, and which state was behind it.

Many high-level American officials – including military leaders, intelligence officials and 9/11 commissioners – are dissatisfied with the 9/11 investigations to date.

The Co-Chair of the congressional investigation into 9/11 – Bob Graham – and 9/11 Commissioner and former Senator Bob Kerrey are calling for either a “permanent 9/11 commission” or a new 9/11 investigation to get to the bottom of it.

The Co-Chair of the Congressional Inquiry into 9/11 and former Head of the Senate Intelligence Committee (Bob Graham) said that the Paris terror attack, ISIS, and other terrorist developments are a result of failing to stand up to Saudi Arabia and declassify the 9/11 investigation’s report about Saudi involvement in 9/11:

IX. Sluta med att själva bedriva terrorism.

The director of the National Security Agency under Ronald Reagan – Lt. General William Odom said:

”By any measure the US has long used terrorism. In ‘78-79 the Senate was trying to pass a law against international terrorism – in every version they produced, the lawyers said the US would be in violation.”

The Washington Post reported in 2010 ”The United States has long been an exporter of terrorism, according to a secret CIA analysis released Wednesday by the Web site WikiLeaks.

Wikipedia notes ”Chomsky and Herman observed that terror was concentrated in the U.S. sphere of influence in the Third World, and documented terror carried out by U.S. client states in Latin America. They observed that of ten Latin American countries that had death squads, all were U.S. client states. They concluded that the global rise in state terror was a result of U.S. foreign policy.”



