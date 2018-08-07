Solidaritet från landsmän med Iraks kämpande folk

Detta uttalande kommer från Iraqi International Collective som har följande mission ”We are a transnational movement of Iraqis connecting Iraqi communities working towards an equal and just Iraq free of oppression” (Vi är en nationsöverskridande rörelse av irakier som består irakiska grupper och sammanslutningar som arbetar mot ett jämlikt och rättvis Irak fri från förtryck. Sigyn Meder, ordförande i Iraksolidaritet har fäst min uppmärksamhet på detta. Uttalandet Jag har översatt texten på engelska som finns längre ned. Ingen särskild kritik mot USA:s folkrättsvidriga och brutala krig dock…

”Vi sluter upp i solidaritet med Iraks protesterande invånare.

Stora protester pågår för närvarande i hela Irak. Med start i Basra bland unga oljearbetare som kräver jobb för lokalbefolkningen, har rörelsen spridit sig till andra större städer i Irak. Som rapporterats av Human Rights Watch, har under protesterna som började i juli fredliga demonstranter, inklusive barn, blivit måltavlor, dödade, sårade och arresterade av irakiska säkerhetsstyrkor, paramilitära styrkor och miliser som leds av medlemmar av den politiska eliten. Demonstranterna är främst ungdomar, och medan det inte finns någon central ledare eller politisk partianslutningar, är deras krav tydliga.

Demonstranter har grundläggande krav som rent vatten, el, vård och jobb. De signalerar ett mer fundamentalt krav på mänsklig värdighet och för radikal politisk förändring i Irak. Efter det starkt ifrågasatta nationella valet i maj, som kritiserades av många som en fasad och utmärktes av lågt valdeltagande, vägrar många irakier att stödja politiska partier. Även om protesterna huvudsakligen inriktar sig på korrupta irakiska tjänstemän och eliter, kräver irakier tecken på att demokrati har införts i Irak, som påståtts av USA, Storbritannien och Världssamfundet. Även om stora protester har skett periodiskt efter invasionen av Irak 2003, med anmärkningsvärda uppgångar under 2011 och 2015, är det också viktigt att veta att irakierna har krävt värdighet och frihet under decennierna av diktatur, krig och sanktioner långt innan 2003.



är det absolut nödvändigt att förstå brutaliteten inte bara hos den korrupta irakiska staten och dess säkerhetsstyrkor och milis, som har mött protesterna med våld och avstängning från internet, men också ansvar och medverkande av regionala och internationella aktörer. En politisk stormakt som den amerikanska administrationen som talar om Iraks ”demokrati” ger samtidigt resurser för att stärka militariseringen av den irakiska staten. De bidrar aktivt till att det irakiska samhället splittras genom kampanjer som försvårar och begränsar Irak:s tillgång till egna naturresurser. I detta läge sker mordet på Jabbar Mohammed Karam al-Bahadli, en advokat i Basra som gav gratis rättsligt stöd till anhållna demonstranter. Samma politiska makter som stöttade de militära styrkor som ledde striden mot ISIS i Mosul för att försvara Iraks stabilitet är samtidigt inbegripna i det irakiska samhällets våldsamma förtryck.(Iraqi Transnational Collective) fördömer vi starkt den irakiska regeringens fasansfulla angrepp mot demonstranter och dess tystnad inför våld av paramilitära grupper och milis som dödar, sårar och hotar demonstranterna. Irakierna har fortsatt att motstå under decennier av våld och påfrestningar. Vi kräver att alla ansvariga – inom och utanför Irak:s gränser – att hållas ansvariga inte bara för enskilda angrepp, utan också för att upprätthålla en politik som irakier fortsätter att drabbas hårt av.

Vi är enade i solidaritet med Iraks motståndskraftiga befolkning.”

In English.

We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Iraq

Major, nationwide protests are currently raging throughout Iraq. Beginning in Basra among young oil workers demanding jobs for locals, the movement has spread to other major cities in Iraq. As reported by Human Rights Watch, during the protests, which began earlier in July, peaceful demonstrators, including children, have been targeted, killed, wounded, and arrested by Iraqi security forces, paramilitary forces and militias run by members of the political elite. Demonstrators are mainly young people, and while there are no centralized leader or political party affiliations, their demands are clear.

Protesters are calling for fundamental necessities like clean running water, electricity, healthcare, and jobs. However, they signal a deeper call for human dignity and for radical political change in Iraq. In the aftermath of the highly contested national elections this past May, which were criticized by many as a facade and marked by a low turnout at the polls, many Iraqis are refusing to adhere to political party affiliations. Although primarily targeting corrupt Iraqi officials and elites, Iraqis are decrying the discourse suggesting democracy has been achieved in Iraq, which was and continues to be touted by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the international community. While major, nationwide protests have taken place periodically since the 2003 invasion of Iraq, with notable upsurges in 2011 and 2015, it is also important to recognize that Iraqis have demanded their dignity and freedom during the decades of dictatorship, wars, and sanctions well before 2003.

In order for justice to be served, it is imperative to recognize the brutality not only of the corrupt Iraqi state and its attendant security forces and militias, which have met the protests with violence and an internet blackout, but also the culpability and complicity of regional and international actors. Political powers such as the US administration who champion Iraq’s “democracy” are simultaneously funneling resources into bolstering the militarization of the Iraqi state through anti-riot gear and aggressive police and SWAT forces. They are actively contributing to the disintegration of Iraqi society through campaigns eroding and limiting Iraq’s access to its own natural resources. It is within this context that crimes like the assassination of Jabbar Mohammed Karam al-Bahadli, a lawyer in Basra providing free legal support to detained protesters, are allowed to occur. The same political powers who supported the military forces leading the battle against ISIS in Mosul in the name of defending Iraq’s stability are simultaneously complicit in the violent oppression of Iraqi society.

As members of the Iraqi Transnational Collective, we strongly condemn the Iraqi government’s horrific attacks against protesters, and its complicit silence regarding the violence of paramilitary groups and militias killing, wounding and threatening the protesters. Iraqis have admirably continued to resist their subjugation over the course of decades of hardship. We urge all those responsible — within and outside Iraq’s borders — to be held accountable not only for these individual attacks, but for upholding the broader powers and policies under which Iraqis continue to suffer. We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Iraq.

