Uttalande 8 augusti 2018 från Svenska läkare för mänskliga rättigheter

Swedish Doctors for Human Rights (SWEDHR) var bland de 9 föreningar som stod bakom manifestationen utanför Ecuadors ambassad 3/8. Nedan följer ett uttalande om saken.



På SWEDHR:s hemsida finns de många artiklar som skrivits om Assange-fallet. De allra flesta har skrivits av föreningens ordförande professor emeritus Marcello Ferrada de Noli, som också träffat Julian Assange på Ecuadors ambassad i London.

Nedan följer en petition riktad till utrikesdepartementen i Sverige och USA

Till

Utrikesdepartementet Sverige,

Utrikesdepartementet USA, c.c. The State Department, U.S. government,

Petition från Svenska läkare för mänskliga rättigheter, Swedish Professors and Doctors for Human Rights (SWEDHR) 8 augusti 2018.

Med beakttande av rapporter av Amnesty International den 5 juni respektive 7 augusti 2018, om de omtvistade siffrorna om dödliga skador hos civila i Raqqa, Syrien, skulle vi vilja be den svenska regeringen att genom sin representation vid FN:s säkerhetsråd:

Föreslå att en oberoende utredning inleds med avseende på de faktiska siffrorna för civila olyckor, både dödsfall och skadade, orsakade av bombningar av koalitionen (luft- och artilleri) i Raqqa, Syrien under juni-oktober 2017.

Airwars.org uppskattade att cirka 1300 civila dödades på grund av flygbombardemang och artilleribeskjutning mot Raqqa. Ungefär 30 000 projektiler avlossades mot Raqqa, vilket skulle representera den största beskjutningen av detta slag efter Vietnamkrigets slut, enligt en amerikansk militär officer som citeras av Amnesty-rapporten.

Ur skadeepidemiologins perspektiv vill vi också uppmärksamma dödlighetstal som bör adderas till dödsfall som inträffat efter ovannämnda period, men där dödsorsaken är relaterad till sår och skador som åstadkomms av nämnda bombardemang.

Vi vill också betona ansvaret hos koalitionsstyrkorna, främst av USA och Storbritannien, i uppbyggnad av staden Raqqa, vilket enligt FN-rapporten var 80 procent förstört.

En central fråga med hänsyn till de civila överlevande är saneringen av staden från minor och sprängämnen kvar i området.

Högaktningsfullt

Professor emeritus, med dr. Marcello Ferrada de Noli, ordförande,

Professor emeritus, med dr. Anders Romelsjö, vice ordförande,

Swedish Professors and Doctors for Human Rights – SWEDHR

Stockholm, Sweden, updated August 8th, 2018.

Petition from Swedish Professors and Doctors for Human Rights (SWEDHR)

In view of reports issued by Amnesty International, June 5th respectively August 7th 2018, on disputed figures of fatal causalities among civilians in Raqqa, Syria, we would like to ask the Swedish government that through its representation at the UN Security Council:

To suggest the initiation of an independent investigation with regard to the actual figures of civilian casualties, both fatalities and wounded, caused by the Coalition bombardments (aerial and artillery shelling) on Raqqa, Syria during June-October 2017.

Airwars.org estimated that about 1,300 civilians were killed due to the aerial bombardments and artillery shelling on Raqqa. The shelling on Raqqa, amounted to around 30.000, it would represent the largest of such kind conducted after the end of the Vietnam War, according to a senior U.S. military officer quoted by the Amnesty report.

From the perspective of injury-epidemiology, we also would like to call attention to mortality figures added by fatalities occurred after the above-mentioned period, but where the cause of death is related to wounds produced by the said bombardments.

We also would like to stress the responsibility of the Coalition forces, mainly the U.S. and the U.K., in the reconstruction of the city of Raqqa, which according to the UN report it was 80 percent destroyed.

One most urgent issue on behalf of the civilian survivors is the sanitation of the the city from mines and explosives remaining in the area.

Sincerely,

Professor emeritus, med dr. Marcello Ferrada de Noli, chairman,

Professor emeritus, med dr. Anders Romelsjö, vice-chairman,

Swedish Professors and Doctors for Human Rights – SWEDHR

