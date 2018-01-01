Ska vi hänga Obamas och Trumps nyårslöften i granen eller?

Lurad, lurad, ja jag är lurad!!!

President höll aldrig sitt utlovade tal igår kväll! Han fastnade i en Twitterfälla och satt fast meddelade hans hustru i natt.

Tyvärr är han i dåligt sällskap med sin företrädare, president Obama!

Jag publicerar nedan en rapport från 1/1 – 2017.

En läsare tror inte på Obamas nyhetslöften! Obamas nyårslöften Hen skriver ”Barack H. Obamas löfte är ingenting att hänga i julgranen”

Så fräckt! Men jag publicerar det ändå, vill ju vara objektiv och ha balans på bloggen. Den som har annan uppfattning kan höra av sig.

Kommer från Globalresearch.

Barack H. Obamas Nobel Pris tal, dec 2009:

I. As a nuclear power, as the only nuclear power to have used a nuclear weapon, the United States has a moral responsibility to act… today, I state clearly and with conviction America’s commitment to seek the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons.

— Barack H. Obama (1961- ), in a speech in Prague, Czech Republic, on April 5, 2009, [N.B.: On May 27, 2016, Pres. Obama repeated essentially the same commitment at Hiroshima’s Peace Memorial Park, in Japan, calling for a “world without nuclear weapons”.] Behövs frågetecken?

2. As commander-in-chief, I have not shied away from using force when necessary. I have ordered tens of thousands of young Americans into combat…

I’ve ordered military action in seven countries. [Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Pakistan, Yemen and Somalia]

— Barack H. Obama, in a speech at the American University, Aug. 5, 2015

Ever since Neocons de facto took over American foreign policy, after the collapse of the Soviet empire in 1991, rejecting the ‘Peace Dividend’ that many had expected, the cry in Washington D.C. has been to impose an America-centered New World Order by military means.

Successive administrations, both republican and democratic, have toed the line and dutifully pursued the same policy of world domination by launching a series of direct or covert wars of aggression around the world, in violation of international law. This explains why the United States has over 1,400 foreign military bases in over 120 countries, and why they are being expanded.

After all, in 2009, President Obama accepted the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize, which carried a stipend of about $1.4 million, for his promise of creating a “new climate” in international relations and of promoting nuclear disarmament. Instead, it can be said that “Two Full Terms of War” is the legacy of his two terms in office. Mr. Obama didn’t settle any war, and he initiated many more.

In accepting the Nobel Peace Prize, President Obama said that wars must be waged “as a last resort or in self-defense; if the force used is proportional; and if, whenever possible, civilians are spared from violence.”

Antiwar candidate Obama did not rise to the high expectations placed on him in 2008: He did not bring peace to the world; he did not stop American wars of aggression around the world, he did not stop the American policy of overthrowing other independent countries’ governments, nor did he bring “nuclear disarmament”. In the latter case, he did just the reverse, as we will see below….

